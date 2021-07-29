Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 75,283 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.32% of Robert Half International worth $116,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.11. 2,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.