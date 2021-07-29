Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.95. 4,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,608. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.