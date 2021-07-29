Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.64. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 94,693 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

