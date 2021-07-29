Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Trading Up 0.1%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.
In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 25,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)
ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
