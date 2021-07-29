Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STNG opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

