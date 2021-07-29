Scotiabank Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$49.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$39.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

