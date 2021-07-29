Scotiabank Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$49.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$39.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

