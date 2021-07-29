Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 131,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,683,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 81,865 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

