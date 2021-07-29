Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.05. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

