Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Down 3.3%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. 2,250,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 343,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24.

Sears Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.