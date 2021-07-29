SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.30.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

