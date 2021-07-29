Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.410-2.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.41-2.58 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

