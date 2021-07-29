SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 318.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of SelectQuote worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

