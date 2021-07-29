Sempra Energy (SRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $132.78 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

