Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.49 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.57 million and $55.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00039072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007087 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.