Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.20

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 1581719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

