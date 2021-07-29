Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $6.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 million to $36.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $346.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

MCRB opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

