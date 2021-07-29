Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE SCI traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 1,998,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,832. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

