Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

