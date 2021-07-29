ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $718.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $660.00 to $718.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.34.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $591.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.36, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.