ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

NOW stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $586.43. 2,513,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 781.91, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.59.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

