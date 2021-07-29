ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Truist Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $10.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $593.43. 84,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.29. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

