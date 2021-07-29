SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading 28.4% Higher

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded up 28.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.00. 36,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,799,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

