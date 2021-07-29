Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shake Shack stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

