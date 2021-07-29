Shard One Day Volume Reaches $2,831.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $2,831.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

