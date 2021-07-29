SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of SharpSpring worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHSP. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHSP stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $216.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

