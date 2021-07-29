Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Short Interest Up 113.6% in July

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $942.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $6,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 161.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

