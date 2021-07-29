Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,586.74.

SHOP stock traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,548.91. 36,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,399.58. The company has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.