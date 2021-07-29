Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,577.71.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,399.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

