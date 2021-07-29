Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.01 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,525.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,741. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,399.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,586.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.