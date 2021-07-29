Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,450.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,586.74.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,535.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,399.58. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.