Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,586.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,535.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,399.58. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

