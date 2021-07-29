Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 197.85 ($2.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 533.70. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

