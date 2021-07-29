Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CEG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,663. The firm has a market cap of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.