Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of CEG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,663. The firm has a market cap of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.