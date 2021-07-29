Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON EPWN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.44). 155,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £160.13 million and a PE ratio of 61.39. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.47 ($1.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.80.
Epwin Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.