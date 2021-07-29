Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON EPWN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.44). 155,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £160.13 million and a PE ratio of 61.39. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.47 ($1.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.80.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

