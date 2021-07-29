Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDM. Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON:FDM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,160 ($15.16). 100,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,027.38. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28.

In related news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

