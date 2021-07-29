Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Decreases By 56.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDDX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 238,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.23.
About 3DX Industries
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.