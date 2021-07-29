Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 111.7%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $183.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $136.51 and a fifty-two week high of $191.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

