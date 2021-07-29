Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Decreases By 58.2%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the June 30th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.