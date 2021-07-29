Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 108.0%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the June 30th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 159,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

