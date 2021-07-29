Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Grows By 147.7%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNOW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. American Caresource has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

American Caresource Company Profile

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

