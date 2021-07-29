Short Interest in American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Decreases By 50.6%

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AMNP opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. American Sierra Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get American Sierra Gold alerts:

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Sierra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Sierra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.