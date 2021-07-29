Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 125.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
AmeriCann Company Profile
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.