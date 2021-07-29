Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 125.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.