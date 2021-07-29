Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Decreases By 52.2%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.
Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.