Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Increases By 140.6%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. Anima has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anima in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

