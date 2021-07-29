Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 62.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,032,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

