Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Increases By 172.9%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the June 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 676.8 days.

BKIMF stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKIMF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

