Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Declines By 46.6%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHKR opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.92%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

