Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases By 100.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Clariant has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.6534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

