Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Rises By 166.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNFinance by 267.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNFinance by 74.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $48.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

