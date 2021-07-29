Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Drops By 53.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,556 shares of company stock worth $86,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

